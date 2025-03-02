CeeDee Lamb makes feelings known on Eagles' Super Bowl win as Cowboys' historic 29-year championship drought continues

CeeDee Lamb has confirmed the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win has created extra fuel for him and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are under more pressure to break their 29-year championship drought.

Lamb inked a big $136 million extension with the Cowboys last offseason. He saw the team fall apart to a disappointing 7-10 finish. He stands as the team's premier offensive weapon alongside quarterback Dak Prescott.

During an exclusive February 28, 2025 interview with SportLens on behalf of BodyArmor, Lamb spoke:

"Yeah, I'm seeing it and I'll see them again next year twice with that," said Lamb.

The Cowboys' last Super Bowl win was in the 1995 season.

CeeDee Lamb talks future alongside Micah Parsons

CeeDee Lamb also spoke optimistically about the future of the team with defensive star Micah Parsons, who's in the last year of his rookie deal.

The 25-year-old wideout has kept in contact with Parsons during the offseason.

"I have," Lamb confirmed when asked if he's spoken with Parsons recently. "We've had plenty of brief conversations to say the least. That's my guy — I got him, he's got me. And I'll never doubt it. Just staying positive throughout this whole thing. I know it's going to get a little tricky and it's going to get a little wild, loud and messy. But at the end of the day, you know your worth."

CeeDee Lamb expressed confidence in Parsons' future with the team:

"We appreciate him and his talent in Dallas, and I tell him every week, every opportunity I can, we're definitely gonna retire together. Anything else is pretty much out the window." When pressed further, Lamb firmly restated: "That's my quote. Micah's going to be in a Dallas uniform."

As the Cowboys move on to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer after Mike McCarthy's exit, they're also shopping for a receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Per a Sunday report, Dallas could pursue former Chiefs wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown via free agency.

