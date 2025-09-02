CeeDee Lamb warns Micah Parsons on facing Cowboys in Week 4 after back injury concerns before blockbuster trade

Micah Parsons' trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers could backfire quickly. The Packers will play the Cowboys in Week 4, which could allow the defender to wreck his old team's offense after less than a month into the season.
The Cowboys are aware of the danger. Parsons had 52.5 sacks in just four seasons with the team and helped the team in many important moments. He was traded due to disagreements over his contract extension, one that he signed worth $47 million per year with his new team.
Cowboys players have made public their disagreements with the team's brass regarding the trade of Micah. They know how good he is. As such, on Monday, CeeDee Lamb was asked about facing his former teammate after practice. His answer revealed how great he thinks Parsons is:
"The worst. It's going to be weird, it's going to be conflicting, and I hope he's not on theabackfield in two seconds."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Parsons is now the league's best-paid non-quarterback. His average of $47 million per year is way higher than the $41 million per year in TJ Watt's contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed in July. He also has a higher average than Patrick Mahomes, who earns $45 million per year from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jerry Jones says he "does not regret" trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers
The owner and general manager of the Cowboys continues to say that he's happy with the outcome of the negotiation. When speaking to reporters after the trade, Jones said that his team "got what they wanted":
"Nothing at all in terms of regret. You're asking if I regret, no, I don't regret that at all. I'm very, very excited about the prospects of what we've done for the Cowboys here. I had total control over being able to have it the other way. So, I'm excited. We got what we wanted."
The price for Micah's trade was two first-round picks, plus defensive tackle Kenny Clark, a key piece of the Packers' defense for over a decade. Clark's salary was likely going to make him a cap casualty for Green Bay in 2026; he still has not negotiated any extension with Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.