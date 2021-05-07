NFL: Why did the Detroit Lions make Frank Ragnow the highest-paid center in the league?

The Detroit Lions signed Frank Ragnow to a four-year, $54 million extension that makes him the highest-paid center in the NFL, Adam Schefter has reported.

Lions center Frank Ragnow agrees to 4-year extension, making him highest-paid center in NFL, per source. He had two years left on his deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

The Lions recently picked up Ragnow's fifth-year option, ensuring that he stays with them until 2022. They then signed him to a four-year extension, tying him down to the franchise through 2026.

How Frank Ragnow earned the extension

The news comes on the heels of an impactful three-year start to his career. In 2018, his rookie season, Frank Ragnow earned a 66.5 score after playing 1076 snaps that season and recording six penalties, per PFF.

In 2019, Frank Ragnow played 996 snaps and earned a 74.9 PFF grade with five penalties. In 2020, Frank Ragnow played 929 snaps and was graded at 80.3 per PFF while creating three penalties.

Put simply, Frank Ragnow has gotten better every season and, considering how difficult it is to find a good offensive lineman in the NFL, it is easy to see why the Lions signed him to a large extension.

How Ragnow's deal sheds light on the Lions' plans for 2021

Ragnow's extension is the latest move in an eventful offseason for the Lions that has seen them trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a few draft picks.

The Lions also hired former New Orleans assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell to be the team's new head coach. With a new quarterback and head coach in place, it is a new era for the Detroit Lions. And with a new era come changes.

Up until last season, the Lions' offense was dependent on Stafford's arm talent to push the ball down the field. Running the ball wasn't the Lions' priority on offense. But the addition of Jared Goff is likely to flip this philosophy on its head.

Jared Goff in the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Playoffs

It is well documented that Goff implodes when the weight of the offense is on his shoulders and the team is dependent on him throwing the ball accurately. Instead, Goff has done his best work in a play-action offense that runs the ball first and then creates passing opportunities to catch the defense off-guard.

The Lions seem to have invested in this change in philosophy by doing all they can to bolster their offensive line to help the running game. The addition of offensive tackle Penei Sewell through the draft and Frank Ragnow's contract extension were investments the Lions needed to implement the new playing style.

Jared Goff: Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. https://t.co/6h4Z0braIt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 6, 2021

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay built the offense around Goff and the quarterback thrived in the team's run to the Super Bowl. Can it be duplicated in Detroit? Only time will tell.