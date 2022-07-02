"Cereal is dinner when there's a recession" - NFL star condemns industry's rising prices amid recession

NFL players often make statements that make it seem like they are incapable of relating to the average American. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, however, seems to get it.

Drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, Suh is a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and is often associated with dirty plays.

Ndamukong Suh @NdamukongSuh General Mills up 6% because cereal is dinner when there's a recession. General Mills up 6% because cereal is dinner when there's a recession.

The seasoned veteran recently took to Twitter to give a short, simple thought that hit home for many Americans dealing with the rising cost of living and stagnant wages. Suh tweeted:

"General Mills up 6% because cereal is dinner when there's a recession."

Contributing to the rise in costs for groceries is the rise in gas prices for store deliveries, which the stores like to pass on to the consumer. Everyone from property managers to fast food joints seem to want in on the gouging and raise their prices as well. Even dollar menus have gone the way of the dodo bird -- extinct.

So, even though Suh is a multi-million-dollar NFL star, he gets it. Some are forced to budget and create cheap meals, and some nights, a cheap dinner may consist of a bowl of cereal. In a pinch, mac and cheese with hot dogs or sausage gravy on toast will go far, as well.

Suh is among the most brutal defensive tackles in the NFL and would be a great addition to any team

As for Suh’s NFL career, the big man is still a free agent after his stent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This after spending time with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, as well. Suh seems the type of player who likes to move around and give his all to take a team as far as possible.

Ndamukong Suh @NdamukongSuh There's never been more money in the system.



But creating wealth has never been harder.



People work to the bone and still come out negative.



I'm devoting the next decades of my life to this problem and here's why 🧵 There's never been more money in the system.But creating wealth has never been harder.People work to the bone and still come out negative.I'm devoting the next decades of my life to this problem and here's why 🧵

Among Suh’s impressive list of accomplishments are a Super Bowl Championship, NFL Rookie of the Year, and five Pro Bowl selections. Over the course of his career, Suh has accumulated a whopping 70.5 sacks. Where he will take his talents next is still up in the air.

Suh is an aggressive player and has been fined nearly a quarter of a million dollars by the NFL for “dirty” play. These include late hits and kicking the quarterback after a play is called dead. In recent years, he seems to have gotten a handle on this style of play and has been panelized far less.

