Cetaphil’s Taylor Swift-inspired Super Bowl ad called out for copying viral TikTok, family seeks Travis Kelce’s help

Cetaphil has come out with a Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce themed ad that has been accused of copying the TikTok storyline of a content creator. TikTok user "sharavinaaa" has alleged that the company based their latest ad off of her social media posts without giving credit to them.

Cetaphil's ad shows a father struggling to connect with his daughter as she pursues her own interests. But with Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce, he finds that there is now a common interest that they can share. They plan to watch a game together; him as a football fan and her as a fan of the singer. That is at least the general vibe of the commercial.

However, the concerned TikTok user's content also shows a father and daughter duo in real life connecting over football and pop culture due to the celebrity couple. And they are clearly disappointed by not getting the credit for this ad.

In fact, such is their frustration that the real-life father has now called out Cetaphil and asked Swifties' help to amplify the message. He accused the corporation of stealing their idea and was clearly not happy that his daughter did not get the credit. He even beseeched Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to do the right thing.

He referenced a particular move that looked suspiciously similar to what they have been sharing on TikTok. In Cetaphil's ad, the father puts a lotion under his eyes, which looks like the patches they use in their own social media content.

Social media users support TikTok creator over Cetaphil in their Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users were seen largely supporting the TikTok creator and believe that they have been wronged by Cetaphil. They pointed out that while the corporation came up with this theme for the Super Bowl, this has been on social media since September and has racked up millions of likes.

One theme that other users also revisited was that this idea is allegedly stolen from a Black content creator and it is particularly egregious that it is happening during the Black History Month.

Whether Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift will weigh in on this matter remains to be seen. He is preparing for the Super Bowl today and she has other engagements of her own as a successful entertainment icon. However, as someone who has spoken out forcefully about intellectual rights of singers before, one hopes that she stands up on the same principles and at least asks the allegations to be investigated.