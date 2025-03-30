Chad Brinker makes stance clear on Will Levis’ future with Titans amid speculations of QB’s departure

It appears the Tennessee Titans have no plans to move Will Levis from their roster. There has been some chatter circulating that the team has attempted to trade him ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

However, according to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Tennessee president of football operations Chad Brinker has shut those rumors down.

"That's a false report," Wyatt wrote on Sunday. "We have not contacted anybody, and nobody has contacted us about Will Levis. … The plan with Will Levis is that he has a chance to compete for a starting job next year, just like every player on our roster. It's no different for Will. I see him in our facility, he's working hard. Everybody knows he's a great kid, he's a hard worker, and he's going to give it everything he has. We're going to continue to work with Will Levis."

The Titans drafted Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He has started the majority of Tennessee's games at quarterback for the past two seasons; however, his performance hasn't been what the organization hoped for. Levis started 12 games last season, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had a 2-10 record.

With the 2025 NFL draft approaching and the Titans holding the first overall selection, many believe they are gearing up to move on from Levis as their starter.

Will Tennessee bring in a rookie to replace Will Levis at quarterback?

As the 2025 NFL draft inches closer, the speculation continues to heat up that the Tennessee Titans will utilize their first overall draft selection to select Cam Ward. The team hosted him for a private dinner shortly before attending his pro day with Miami. Given how closely Tennessee has scouted Ward leading up to the draft, and the team's desperate need for a quarterback, a union between the two in April seems likely and Will Levis could end up as his backup.

Ward has separated himself from the rest of the 2025 quarterback draft class as being the best available at the position, according to most analysts' draft boards. On April 24, when the draft festivities kick off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, it's expected that Ward will be the first quarterback taken off the board.

