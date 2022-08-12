“If I have to cry watching this sh** so should you” - Davante Adams' route running impresses Chad Johnson

Without question, Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He recently proved it at the Las Vegas Raiders training camp. The wideout showed off his exceptional route running ability, and it caught the attention of a former All-Pro receiver.

Chad Johnson, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, was blown away by the route running. The former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Las Vegas receiver's route running. Johnson had this to say:

Warning: NSFW language

“If i have to cry watching this sh** so should you”

Adams entered the league when the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has proved that he’s been an exceptional route runner ever since After a mild start to his NFL career, it picked up for the receiver in the 2016 season. He had 75 receptions, 997 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns.

The 12 touchdowns were the second-most in the NFL that season. The following season, Adams made the first of his five Pro Bowls with another double-digit touchdown season with 10.

In 2018, the wideout put the league on notice as he finished seventh in the league with 1,386 receiving yards, second with 13 touchdowns, and sixth in receptions with 111 receptions. What’s more, he was targeted by the reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers 169 times, which is tied for the third-most in Packers history.

Two seasons later, in 2020, the wideout led the NFL with 18 touchdowns, tied for second with 115 receptions, and tied for fifth with 1,374 yards. His final season with Green Bay last year was arguably his best in his eight seasons with the franchise.

He was second in the league in receptions with 123, third in receiving yards with 1,553, and fifth with 11 touchdowns. The 1,553 yards is the most in a single season for a receiver in Green Bay's history.

This offseason, the Packers traded the receiver out west to the Raiders and was rewarded upon his arrival in Las Vegas.

How will Adams fare as a Raider?

The Raiders gave Adams a payday with a five-year, $140 million contract which includes including a $19,250,000 signing bonus, $65,670,000 guaranteed. As part of the trade, he reconnected with his former college teammate in quarterback Derek Carr, who played for Fresno State and a team that made the playoffs in 2021.

In addition, he’ll play alongside Hunter Renfrow, who had his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2021. Without question, the former Packers star demonstrated just how effective his route running will be.

Also, there’s no doubt that Adams will be Carr’s number one target in a passing game that looks to be one of the better ones in the NFL in 2022. We’ll see if the 29-year-old receiver can maintain the high level of success he had in 2021 for Las Vegas this season.

