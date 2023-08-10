The career of Chad Johnson is one of the most notable in the entire NFL decade. The former wide receiver, who starred for the Cincinnati Bengals but also played for the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, attracted plenty of media due to his fun public persona.

Johnson, also known as Ochocinco due to his jersey number (85), has focused on different things ever since he retired from football, including a boxing career. As he prepares for his next fight, which he hopes to happen this year, he spoke at The Pat McAfee's Show about why he likes the sport and how ready he feels:

I had no injuries during my entire career, so I needed something that provided the same structure and discipline that football did, and boxing has filled that void. I've been in the ring now for the past two years, perfecting my craft. I jumped in the ring with only three weeks of preparation - now I have two years. I'm just waiting on, that call. Showtime. Stephen Espinoza. I'm waiting for you guys to call me. I'm ready. And I don't do any celebs, so whenever I step back in the ring, it will also be a professional boxer in some shape or form.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chad Johnson's boxing record

He had only one boxing fight in his career until today, against Brian Maxwell, and the result was declared as a 'no winner' since it was an exhibition fight and there was no knockout.

Earlier this year, he announced a fight against Jaron Ennis on Twitter to happen in April/May, but it never came through. It's unclear whether they'll fight each other in the future.

Chad Johnson's 2023 net worth

The specialized website Celebrity Net Worth points out a $15 million net worth for Chad Johnson, most of it earned through his playing days in the NFL.

With the Cincinnati Bengals alone, he was able to make around $45 million throughout ten years playing for the team. He did not earn over a million during his stint with the New England Patriots, and he was released from the Miami Dolphins before the start of the regular season, not receiving any money from them.