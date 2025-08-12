Chad Johnson links Tyreek Hill to $4,850,000,000 AFC team amid growing trade rumors around Dolphins WR

Tyreek Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins might be uncertain. According to a report from ESPN on Monday, numerous NFL teams would make the move for Hill if he were available.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson spoke with Shannon Sharpe on Monday and shared one team that he thinks Hill could end up at.

"The right team is going to get him (Tyreek Hill)," Johnson said. (Timestamp: 8:28). "Don't be surprised if he ends up back in Kansas City."

Johnson is predicting a return to where it all began for Hill in the NFL: the Kansas City Chiefs, who has a valuation of $4.85 billion (via Forbes). Hill was picked by the Chiefs in 2016, and his breakout season came a year later, when he recorded 1,185 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for a Chiefs team that was gradually developing into a dynasty.

Hill was one of the strongest wide receivers on the Chiefs' roster, playing a key role in their success over the coming years. However, the partnership ended in 2022, when the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins for a first-round pick and numerous later-round picks.

Despite the new team, Hill maintained his top performances and became the Dolphins' primary offensive weapon for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Without him, Miami could have missed the playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

The current questions over Hill's future with the Dolphins stem from his contract, which expires in 2025. According to Sports Illustrated, Miami is unlikely to extend this contract, owing to the $35 million savings.

If Miami decides early in the season not to extend his contract, and the Dolphins have a poor start to the 2025 campaign, there is a possibility that Hill could be traded this season before the trade deadline in November.

How Tyreek Hill can make Kansas City stronger

Chad Johnson thinks the Chiefs are the best destination for Tyreek Hill. If he does make the return to Arrowhead Stadium, he will join talented players such as Xavier Worthy (who had a standout rookie season last year), JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Rashee Rice.

Hill's potential addition to the line-up will only make the already strong Chiefs even stronger. Combine this with Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, and it may be no surprise if the Kansas City Chiefs make a fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

