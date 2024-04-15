The race to be the one to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is on. The Chiefs will be going for a ‘three-peat’, while other franchises want to dethrone the back-to-back Super Bowl Champions. Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver believes Joe Burrow and co. can get the job done!

Over the last five years, Mahomes has taken his side to the AFC Championship game on all five occasions. Making it to the Super Bowl on four of those occasions, while winning the Lombardi Trophy thrice. The only AFC team to beat them in the playoffs in the last five years has been the Bengals. Six-time Pro Bowler Johnson is confident that they can do it again.

Johnson was discussing the upcoming season with Shannon Sharpe on their podcast ‘Nightcap’. It is here that Johnson laid out how Burrow can take the crown away from Mahomes and the Chiefs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“From a team perspective, offensively, we are built to beat them. Why? Because we have a special quarterback in ourselves over in Cincinnati, one that can match up toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes." said Johnson.

Johnson did not shy away from talking about Burrow's exceptional skills, which could be the game changer.

"Also, in crunch time when it matters most is two minutes on the clock. And you know, you need to score we also have a quarterback on our end that can go get it done and make the right throws at the right time and not turn the ball over,” he added.

Expand Tweet

On the podcast, three-time Super Bowl winner Sharpe agreed to the notion as well. Only time will tell whether the Bengals will stop the success of the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming season or not.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. have a problem

Mahomes joined the ranks at the Chiefs in 2017 and gained the starter position in 2018. Since then, the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals have faced off six times, including twice in the playoffs for the AFC Championship games.

Both teams have a tied record of 3-3, with a playoff record of 1-1. However, Joe Burrow has come face-to-face against Patrick Mahomes in only 4 of those games. tilting the record towards the Bengals 3-1. A healthy Burrow could cause Mahomes and Chiefs to miss out on their coveted ‘three-peat’ this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback