Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell made headlines this weekend after news surfaced on social media that he was shot over the weekend in Florida. The shooting took place in Sanford, Florida, about 40 miles away from where Dell resides.

According to local police, 10 people, including Dell, suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting. The shooting took place outside a nightlife venue called Cabana Live, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack.

Speaking about the incident on former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe's podcast, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, better known as Ocho Cinco, told Sharpe that he reached out to Dell.

Johnson said:

"I shot him a text message to tell him you're in my prayers... And after that he responded back and said, 'Everything is good, I'm good I appreciate you,' and I just told him, 'You got to move a little different, baby, you got to move different you know.'

"I understand it's the offseason. You want to enjoy yourself, you want to go out and have fun with your friends and your homeboys. But you got to move differently."

When Johnson found out that the person arrested was 16 years old, he said:

"You got to be in places with the grown folk."

Following the incident, the Houston Texans Twitter page issued the following statement:

"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and is in good spirits.

"We are in contact with him and his family and will provide ore updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."

The Houston Texans are expecting big things from Tank Dell in his second season

Tank Dell during Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

Tank Dell was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Houston Texans.

He had a breakout rookie season, recording 47 catches for 709 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. More impressively, Dell put these numbers up while missing six games after he fractured his fibula in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

C.J. Stroud, emerging as the team's quarterback, will have Dell, who is also in his second season in the NFL. The team also acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans also added running back Joe Mixon and re-signed Noah Brown and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Dell is expected to be ready by the start of the season and is looking for a breakout second season.

