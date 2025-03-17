Ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco issued a short retort to a fan who charged him for allegedly disrespecting the franchise that gave him his start in the NFL.

The interaction came after a fan reposted a video clip of Ochocinco's March 4 comments about Tee Higgins' franchise tag situation. The fan accused the former receiver of betraying the organization.

"I think @ochocinco owes the Organization that made you who you are, a NATIONAL apology!" the fan said. "You didn't BELIEVE in Our #Bengals and went on National TV and disrespected them! And you let @ShannonSharpe disrespect them OVER & OVER again. Where is your 'RESPECT' for Our Bengals?"

Ochocinco reposted the post and merely questioned:

"They made me who i am?"

In the previous Ochocinco's statements from March 4 during ESPN's First Take he described the Bengals' choosing to franchise tag Higgins for a second straight year as "disrespectful." During that time, Ochocinco likened the scenario to being "friend-zoned," as he said:

"At some point, some time, it's allowing the Bengals to buy themselves some time to work out a deal, but if you wanted to work out a deal you would've done it a long time ago."

Chad Ochocinco basks in the glow of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins contract extensions

NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado - Source: Imagn

While appearing on "Night Cap" with Shannon Sharpe on Monday, Chad Ochocinco voiced real enthusiasm with Cincinnati locking down its best-receiving pair.

"Congratulations brother Ja'Marr Chase, brother Tee Higgins," Ochocinco said. "They got that deal done. I know Joe is happy, very happy to keep that unit together. I didn't think it would be possible. But the fact that Joe was able to keep the two main guys together, man, is really a good thing, and that's a step in the right direction for us."

Chase signed a four-year, $161 million contract that guarantees $112 million, an NFL record for the highest average annual salary ($40.25 million) for a non-quarterback. Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract with the first two years guaranteed, ESPN reported.

The successful talks resolved considerable drama between the team and the players. Higgins asked for a trade after being tagged with the franchise in 2024, while Chase held out in training camp before concluding his standoff before the regular season.

