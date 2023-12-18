Chad Ochocinco condemns Patrick Mahomes’ treatment of Kadarius Toney vs Patriots

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs came away with a much-needed win in Week 15. They defeated the New England Patriots 27-17 and snapped their two-game losing streak.

While the Chiefs offense managed to score 27 points against a solid Patriots defense, the receivers continued to drop more passes. Travis Kelce didn't have a great game and Kadarius Toney dropped two catches one of which led to an interception.

Mahomes looked visibly angry after Toney's mistake led to another turnover, and apparently, Chad Ochocino didn't like it. On 'NIGHTCAP' with Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders Ochocinco mentioned that he would text the Chiefs quarterback about it.

Ochocinco said:

"I know what that feels like, I know how deflating that is as a player. I am not going to pile on him after this. I sent KT a text, ‘Hey boy, keep your head up boy, get back to work and keep on working.’ Imma text Pat Mahomes, ‘Don't show up your receiver on national television."

Ochocinco made a fair point but given how many times the Chiefs receivers have let the team down, Patrick Mahomes' reaction was reasonable. The Chiefs are 9-5 on the season but had their receivers made plays, the team could very easily have had the best record in the NFL.

Against the Patriots, Toney finished with two receptions for five yards and two drops on four targets. The Chiefs still trust the former first-round pick but if he continues to play poorly, he might not get opportunities to prove his worth.

Patrick Mahomes needs his receivers to step up

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

With Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson already out with injuries and uncertainty surrounding other teams, the Chiefs have a much easier path to the Super Bowl than in previous seasons.

However, for that to happen, the Chiefs' receivers must step up. They have an excellent defense, and with Patrick Mahomes leading from the front, they can win another Super Bowl if their receivers start playing like they did last season.

Rashee Rice has become a reliable option for Mahomes in the passing game, and if Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can start making simple plays, this team could be unstoppable.

There is an expectation that Justyn Ross could get some playing time as well and he could be a positive as he impressed everyone during the preseason. Regardless of that, the current group of players needs to get better and show everyone why they are the defending Super Bowl champions.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NIGHTCAP and H/T Sportskeeda.