Chad Ochocinco drops 4-word reaction after Dolphins GM Chris Grier's comments on Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins made headlines on Tuesday. General manager Chris Grier said during a press conference that the franchise decided to go separate ways with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, allowing his representatives to seek a trade for the 2025 season.

Ad

Ramsey, a top-five pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has been a dominant cornerback in the NFL through all his stops. He signed a contract extension with the franchise before the 2024 season, but Miami is now looking to move on from the player. He'll become a free agent in 2029.

Fresh off the latest news, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, who had a brief stint with the Dolphins, took to Twitter to express his views:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What are we doing?"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ochocinco, who's from Miami, had a stint with the Dolphins in 2012, but he never played a down for the franchise. During training camp, he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery, and the franchise released him a day later. His release was made public by the fact that Miami featured in the 2012 season of Hard Knocks.

Chris Grier confirms Dolphins "not looking" to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill

The general manager spoke on an array of topics on Tuesday, and he was also asked about the future of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Grier confirmed that they're not actively looking to move the player, but would listen to offers:

Ad

“That is not anything that we’re pursuing. Like I said, if someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, then we’d consider it. But, as of right now, it’s not something we’re considering.”

Hill made waves after the team concluded its 2024 season, stating that he wanted out. However, he later apologized and calmed the issue.

According to Over The Cap, Ramsey is set to have a cap hit of $16.6 million in the 2025 season, but the team would incur a dead cap of $25.2 million in case he's traded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.