Chad Ochocinco drops 5-word message for ex-teammate, drawing comparison to Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry had a phenomenal 2024 campaign in his first season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He was second in the NFL in carries (325), second in rushing yards (1,921), and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (16). Although Baltimore could not advance further than the Divisional Round of the playoffs after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Henry once again showed that he is one of the best running backs over the past decade.

One of the most powerful, athletic, and talented rushers in NFL history, Henry has over 2,000 more rushing yards than any other running back over the past decade, according to Stat Muse. Even more impressive is his rushing touchdown total of 106, with the next closest individual being Ezekiel Elliott with 74.

As a result, Henry has been talked about as one of the best running backs to ever play in the NFL. However, former NFL player Chad Johnson took to X on May 31 to highlight how talented one of his former teammates was in the prime of his career.

Who did Chad Johnson praise on social media?

The popular football X profile 'Footballism' released a highlight video of former Tennessee Titans running back Chad Johnson.

"Before Derrick Henry… there was this man 🔥." the post was captioned.

In response, Chad Johnson made clear that he agreed with the post and that you had to be there to truly understand how good Chris Johnson was.

"You had to be there 🫡 @ChrisJohnson28." Chad Johnson replied.

Chris Johnson NFL career stats

Chris Johnson had an amazing NFL career after being drafted in the first round, No. 24 overall by the Titans in the 2008 NFL Draft. He recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first six seasons in the league.

Johnson's best season of his career came in 2009, when he had a ridiculously impressive 358 carries for 2,006 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. That season, he also recorded 50 receptions for 503 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Titans.

