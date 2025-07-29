Chad Ochocinco gets honest about not including Patrick Mahomes in Madden 99 club in 2025

Patrick Mahomes is a Madden NFL star. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is arguably the best offensive player of his generation, and his off-the-cuff playing style is a dream for video gamers. However, despite Mahomes' star power, he missed out on the 99 Club in Madden NFL 26.The gaming franchise released this year's 99 Club, and Patrick Mahomes was one of the biggest snubs in the seven-player list. However, former Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Chad Ochocinco doesn't see any issues with Mahomes missing out on the club.&quot;It's fair he's a 98, it's not bad,&quot; Ochocinco said on Monday's episode of &quot;First Take.&quot; He was in the 99 club, obviously coming off of not a poor season, but one where they didn't win the Super Bowl.&quot;&quot;But there is a good chance that he has not taken a step back or anything. He has room for improvement, he showed he is a human&quot;.Patrick Mahomes isn't the only Kansas City Chiefs star missing out on the exclusive club in the latest iteration of Madden NFL. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce missed out on the 99 Club after cutting Madden NFL 24 and 25.The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly missed out on the honor of being the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl rings. They were handily beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.Patrick Mahomes among the biggest 99 Club snubs in Madden NFL 26Patrick Mahomes headlined a handful of major names to miss out on the 99 Club in Madden NFL 26. Other notable names are reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, Baltimore Ravens bruising running back Derrick Henry, and Pittsburgh Steelers perennial Pro Bowler T.J. Watt.Patrick Surtain II became the first cornerback since Stephon Gilmore to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award after shining for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 campaign. He was key to Sean Payton's side making it back to the playoffs.Micah Parsons had yet another 10+ sack season for the Dallas Cowboys. Even more impressive is the fact that Parsons missed a couple of games for the first time in his professional football career. He's yet to be a part of the 99 Club despite being a perennial Pro Bowler and the Cowboys' defensive anchor.Derrick Henry posted an all-timer season in his first year in Baltimore. He was crucial in the Ravens making yet another deep postseason run, but still missed out on the prestigious club.Last but not least is T.J. Watt. Watt led the league in forced fumbles in 2024, but he's still awaiting his first appearance on the 99 Club. His older brother, J.J. Watt, made the list an impressive four times in his professional football career.