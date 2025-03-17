Chad Ochocinco makes his feelings known on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins getting mammoth contract extensions from Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals were widely reported to have agreed. The latter was franchise-tagged for the second time this offseason, inviting speculations about his future. However, the Bengals wanted to retain Higgins and Chase on the team alongside quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati has reportedly made Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL with a four-year $161 million extension. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins and the Bengals agreed on a four-year $115 million deal.

On Sunday's episode of "The Nightcap," former NFL star Chad Ochocinco congratulated Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase on their new lucrative contracts and expressed his excitement to see them back on the field with quarterback Joe Burrow.

"Congratulations brother Ja'Marr Chase, brother Tee Higgins," Ochocinco said. "They got that deal done. I know Joe is happy, very happy to keep that unit together. I didn't think it would be possible. But the fact that Joe was able to keep the two main guys together, man, is really a good thing, and that's a step in the right direction for us."

"And finishing, you know, what we need to get back to the promised land at the end of the season. So I'm happy. I'm excited, and kudos to the Blackburn family, to Mike Brown and getting that done. But let's get some work on that defense in now."

Following his new contract, Ja'Marr Chase surpasses Minnesota Vikings's Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid non-quarterback. Last year, the Vikings signed a four-year, $140 million deal with Jefferson, with $110 million guaranteed.

Ja'Marr Chase pumped up for Tee Higgins' contract extension

Instead of celebrating his own new record-breaking contract, Ja'Marr Chase was more excited for Tee Higgins. After the news of their new extensions broke out, the 4x Pro Bowler posted an Instagram story with a three-word reaction for his teammate.

Ja'Marr hypes teammate Tee Higgins as the duo signed contract extensions with the Cincinnati Bengals. (Credits: IG/Ja'Marr Chase)

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the cut to the 2024 NFL playoffs given their 9-8 record. While Chase tallied 1,708 yards and 17 TDs and was honored as a First-Team All-Pro, Tee Higgins recorded 911 yards and 10 TDs for the Bengals.

It will be interesting to see if they can compete for a Super Bowl berth this year.

