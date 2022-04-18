WATCH: Chad Ochocinco proves that he's still got it with intense workout session with Jarvis Landry

Chad Ochocinco (Chad Johnson) has still got it. The 44-year-old was recently seen doing an intense workout with fellow NFL receivers.

The former Cincinnati Bengals superstar was part of a workout with NFL wide-outs Jarvis Landry, Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle, and retired star Brandon Marshall. The "I Am Athlete" podcast team was also in attendance.

In the exercise, Ochocinco was the defensive back while the other receivers did their best to score a touchdown on the 44-year-old in the typical one v one drill. They all tried and failed until Marshall stepped up to the plate.

Given his physical stature, Marshall caught numerous passes over Ochocinco in the drills as no backwards steps were taken. Regardless, the former Bengals star was brilliant for much of the routine.

Despite retiring 11 years ago, Chad Ochocinco made it clear that he still has all the physical and mental attributes that made him a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro during his career.

Chad Ochocinco was one of the best

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Selected in the second round with Pick 36 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2001 NFL draft, Chad Ochocinco took a while to get going in the NFL.

He finished his rookie season playing 12 games but only started three and finished with 329 yards receiving and one touchdown. However, the former Oregon State receiver exploded the following year.

He would go on to post six consecutive seasons of 1,100 receiving yards, with his best coming in 2007 when he amassed 1,440 yards and eight touchdowns.

From 2002 to 2007, Ochocinco never averaged less that 72 yards receving a game and led the entire NFL in receiving yards in 2006. Upon retirement, the star receiver finished with 766 receptions, 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns. He also averaged 14.4 yards per reception, proving he was a serious threat down the field.

Known for his flamboyant personality and his ability to make incredible catches, Chad Ochocinco was a fan favorite during his time with the Bengals. He was one of the hardest players to cover for opposing defenses given his speed, physical stature and his ability to catch just about everything.

It is still clear that after all these years, the 44-year-old still has all the talent that made him such a success in the NFL.

