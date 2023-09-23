Earlier this week, Shannon Sharpe was ghosted by paparazzi outside a restaurant in Los Angeles because actress and singer Selena Gomez was in attendance at the venue. The incident passed by in the blink of an eye, but the NFL icon went viral pretty quickly as videos of the incident made their way to social media.

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, however, believes that it was a smartly thought-out incident.

After leaving Fox Sports' "Undisputed," Sharpe joined hands with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take." He appears twice a week on that show, and the former Broncos tight end spends the rest of the time on his new podcast with former NFL player, Chad Johnson. The duo not only talk about sports but also engage in playful banter.

This week, Sharpe asked Ochocinco if he saw him going viral after the Selena Gomez incident. Ochocinco interrupted him and told him that he knows what's really going on between the two.

"Man, don't play with my top. You ain't slick."

"You and Ms. Gomez was on a date and you left a little earlier. And the whole plan is, 'Okay, imma leave first and then when you ready and you feel I’ve already left, then you come on out after me so nobody knows what’s going on.'"

"I was tryna hook you up with somebody and you ain’t even tell me you and Selena Gomez have something going on," the retired NFL WR said.

Shannon Sharpe denies Ochocinco's dating accusations, believes Selena Gomez used him to hide from the paparazzi

Despite Johnson playfully accusing Sharpe of "playing games," Shannon Sharpe was quick to refute his claims. He laughed and said:

"Selena Gomez is young enough to be my daughter. Damn, even my granddaughter."

Then he joked and said that the pop star's team might have used him to distract the paparazzi. Sharpe also added that despite not being very familiar with who she was, he would have asked for a selfie.

Shannon Sharpe was in the middle of an interview when he was interrupted by paparazzi upon the sighting of Selena Gomez. The incident occurred outside a restaurant in Santa Monica, where Sharpe was asked about the U.S. FIBA basketball team.