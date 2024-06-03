Justin Fields is entering a fresh chapter in his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after getting traded from the Chicago Bears. The AFC North team has special plans in place for the quarterback. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that the team plans to use Fields as "a runner and passer in the goal line." But Chad Ochocinco has a warning for Fields.

Speaking on the "Nightcap" podcast with Shannon Sharpe, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver advised Fields to put his foot down from being a gimmick quarterback.

Ochocinco said Fields should not allow the Steelers to use him in a Taysom Hill role. Hill is a utility player for the Saints, who has donned the role of quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end.

"I don't like the gimmicky using him in a Taysom Hill role," Chad Ochocinco said. "I don't like that. I understand he's a dual threat quarterback but allow Russell Wilson to take control of the helm."

Ochocinco added:

"Justin Fields is the future and I think Justin fields needs to not allow them to make him somewhat of a gimmick and stay true to yourself as a starting quarterback, which he will be next year for the Steelers."

Steelers QB Russell Wilson open to Taysom Hill role for Justin Fields

Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson is open to the idea of the team using Justin Fields in a Taysom Hill role. He said it would strike fear in the opposing defenses.

"Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL," Wilson said via TribLive. “You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He’s dynamic. It’s all about us winning. That’s the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that’s for sure."

Wilson dismissed the idea of it serving as a potential distraction or a gimmick.

"Justin is a franchise quarterback. He’s a guy that can do a lot of amazing things. So, we have two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things."

Fields has kept an open mind over the idea of potentially playing a Taysom Hill/Kordell Stewart-type role for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't rule out taking the field as a pass catcher or as a rusher.