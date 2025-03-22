Chad Reuter’s mock draft: Analyst predicts Chiefs to trade up and select Joe Thuney’s replacement

Analyst Chad Reuter published his latest mock draft on Friday, and he has the Kansas City Chiefs making a surprising move to find a replacement for Joe Thuney. Reuter has the Chiefs trade up from the 31st spot to take Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 27th overall pick.

The deal would see Kansas City trade their first and third-round draft choices to the Baltimore Ravens for the first and fourth-round picks. This move demonstrates the Chiefs' eagerness to shore up their offensive line problems after their loss in the Super Bowl.

"Kansas City is haunted by the failure to shut down Philadelphia's front four in the Super Bowl," Reuter wrote in his report.

The Chiefs' line struggled miserably with the Eagles' pass rush during their 40-22 humiliating defeat.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The suggested trade aims at Booker as a straight-up replacement for Joe Thuney, who left in free agency this offseason.

While the Chiefs signed former 49ers backup tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract, Reuter believes the team needs additional depth. Moore appears to be positioned to play tackle, where Joe Thuney finished up last season.

Is Tyler Booker the appropriate replacement for Joe Thuney?

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Tyler Booker adds impressive physical tools to the Chiefs' line. At 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds with 34 1/2" arms and 11" hands, he's a dominant force in the trenches, per a scouting report.

The Alabama product played 38 college games. He has done time at both guard spots as well as manned left tackle versus USF during the 2024 campaign.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach intends to give former second-round selection Kingsley Suamataia a go at left guard this year. Signing Booker would provide competition at this spot along with possibly constructing a dominant guard duo with Trey Smith.

The Alabama ace is a standout run blocker who employs his leverage to push defenders out of gaps and seal up running lanes. His strength may assist Kansas City in shifting to a focus on the ground game as NFL defenses become lighter in the box.

Even with his positives, Booker has weaknesses. He "doesn't have the agility and quickness to consistently replicate explosive rushers in pass protection," per the scouting report.

Booker's technical technique still needs refinement. His hand usage must be improved to get the most out of his length, although it "already looks considerably better than two seasons ago." He sometimes sacrifices balance by lunging into blocks.

Draft pundits are split on Booker's projection. Some think he will not be there when the Chiefs select naturally at 31.

