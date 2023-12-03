Chain gang member suffers serious leg injury on sideline after accidentally bumping with Alvin Kamara

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is making news for an unfortunate incident as the New Orleans Saints are locked in a battle with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

With so many people on the sidelines of an NFL game, from referees, players, coaches and the like, when a play takes someone too near the sideline, given how fast players are running, sometimes there's a collision.

That's what happened between Alvin Kamara and a chain gang member who controls the down marker on the sideline, and it didn't end well for him.

While Kamara was able to get up and continue the game, the man who got hit is likely now in hospital after getting hit on the leg.

Kamara took a handoff from Saints quarterback Derek Carr and bounced outside, looking for space. But that closed quickly as he ran towards the sideline, where he was pushed out of bounds and into the chain gang member.

The collision looked to break the man's leg as he was down on the ground in serious pain.

WARNING: GRUESOME INJURY BELOW.

Alvin Kamara and Saints in NFC playoff battle

New Orleans Saints against Atlanta Falcons

While many aren't taking the NFC South seriously due to the teams' records, it is making for a fascinating playoff race as the Saints and Atlanta Falcons are locked in a battle for the division lead.

With the Saints and Falcons both at 5-6, each game will come with big ramifications, not to mention that the pair face off in the last regular season game of the year, which could be for the division.

Alvin Kamara's Saints lost to the Falcons 25-15 in their first meeting a week ago. The Falcons and Saints have relatively easy schedules remaining, so it is all setting up for a grandstand finish.