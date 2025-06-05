"Challenging an old man is crazy": NFL fans react to Jared Verse calling out "old man" Aaron Donald in viral video

LA Rams linebacker Jared Verse called out former NFL defensive end Aaron Donald for an "old man workout." On Wednesday, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year posted a video on social media, tagging Donald and accepting the challenge.

RamsNation @@LARamsey46 Jared Verse has responded to AD 👀🍿😬

Fans had wild reactions to Verse challenging Donald, who turned 34.

"Challenging an old man is crazy," one tweeted.

Joseph Edwards @@JosephE67928 Challenging an old man is crazy

"Leave AD alone young buck," another added.

"Fasho thought Anthony Davis lol," a third commented

Some also felt that Verse might get Donald out of retirement.

"Think he slick, trying to get Donald to get back into that feeling of football again," one wrote.

"Perhaps Verse can inspire AD to play the second half of the season," a user added.

"Get AD workout at facility sees the team and vibes and you might have a back from him to join that energy," another tweeted.

Donald played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Rams. He retired from the league after the 2023 season.

Donald played a key role in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2022. He also won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his seasons with the LA franchise.

Jared Verse made bold comments on Aaron Donald during an appearance on Adam Schefter's podcast

LA Rams linebacker Jared Verse - Source: Imagn

Jared Verse initially called out Aaron Donald during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” which was released on Tuesday.

“No, he don’t want that," Verse said. "He not ready for that. He’s not ready for that. He’s not ready for that. Hey, that little 500[-pound] bench he had, He not ready for that. Hey, I be moving weight. I be moving weight.”

The Rams took Verse with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He had a fabulous rookie season, racking up 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended in the regular season.

It will be interesting to see if Verse can improve on his numbers in his second season with the Rams.

