Chandler Jones' alleged displeasure with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders took a dramatic turn just days away from the new season. Instead of focusing on their upcoming fixture with the Denver Broncos, the defensive end threw a grenade into their preparations.

In since deleted social media posts, he had claimed that he was unwilling to play for his head coach and general manager. While we do not know the full context of those, we were informed today that Chandler Jones was not with the team due to a private and personal matter.

Such a sideshow when the focus should be on the regular season is understandably frustrating. Fans took to X, fomerly known as Twitter to let their views known.

Chandler Jones and Josh McDaniels symptoms of a broader Raiders malaise

After the inadvisable posts by Chandler Jones on social media, one could not help but understand that there has to be some form of reprimand by Josh McDaniels. However, if we look at the wider problem at the Raiders, it is not just about the head coach and a star player.

Derek Carr was the franchise quarterback until last season but now he is with New Orleans Saints. Davante Adams, who was supposed to be his primary receiver developing instant connection with his college teammate, now does not have the quarterback he moved to play with.

In addition to that, there have been doubts over how the quarterback situation has been handled. We learned that there were significant injury concerns with Jimmy Garoppolo but the Las Vegas Raiders rolled the dice anyhow. If the rationale was to implement a New England Patriots model with quarterbacks who understood the system, letting Jarrett Stidham move within the divison to the Denver Broncos did not match this framework.

But it is not just in the passing game. Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing yards last season but could not reach a contract agreement with the Raiders befor they placed him on the dreaded franchise tag. With such upheaval at every step, it is not hard to see why fans might be putting the blame on this organization as a whole rather than on some indiividuals.

Chandler Jones and Josh McDaniels remain part of the same structural issue. That is not to excuse the player's social media post or the disciplinary action he has faced. However, if the deep-rooted problems are not removed, such struggles and distractions will continue to occur in the future as well.