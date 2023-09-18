Chandler Jones claims someone molested his God daughter in series of disturbing allegations detailing absence from team

Chandler Jones' feud with the Las Vegas Raiders has taken a very dark turn indeed after he went on a social media spree detailing his claims. He has previously criticized both head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and owner Mark Davis.

Now, he has gone explosive on X, formerly known as Twitter, detailing that the reason he has not been present is because of his God daughter being molested. He goes on to say that he does not have any kids of his own but that he was taking care of another person's daughter. He goes on to say Mark Davis did not know about it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chandler Jones' social media fusillade against the Raiders keeps continuing

Chandler Jones' relationship with the Las Vegas Raiders seem to have completely broken down. He has previously said that he has been barred from the facilities and is having to use gyms outside to keep his fitness. He has also said that he does not want to play for the current general manager and head coach.

He also claimed that the team had sent someone from the Las Vegas crisis response team to his home, saying,

"Raiders sent her to my place, said ... 'You need to come with us. You're in danger.'"

However, the most telling aim that he took was towards Mark Davis, the owner. Chandler Jones wrote,

"I wish mark [sic] Davis told the ppl why I really can’t play"

Expand Tweet

This seems to contradict his latest assertion that Mark Davis was not aware of what had happened. At this moment in time, though, there is no use speculating. But it seems that the relationship has gone beyond repair.

It is a sorry turn for someone who came with Super Bowl-winning pedigree to join the team. The former New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 for a three-year deal worth $51 million.

He played 15 games last season before being placed on injured reserve when suffered an elbow injury playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was supposed to come back stronger this season as he looked to build on last season. Instead, it looks like his career in Las Vegas is over.

However, based on the latest social media posts that he has put out, that should be the last concern at the moment for anyone concerned. Instead, there is an urgent need for transparency.