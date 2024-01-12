No bigger news in the NFL this week than Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots after 24 years as their head coach. After six Super Bowl titles, 18 playoff appearances and the greatest dynasty the league has ever seen, the coach and owner Robert Kraft decided it was time to move on.

Of all the players who Belichick coached during his time with the Patriots, there are a few that will go down on the other side of history. Aaron Hernandez and Sergio Brown are the most obvious cases, but the last year of Chandler Jones has to go down as a weird thing as well.

The former Patriots defensive end, who has been absent from the league - but not from the news - after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders last year, created a cover of Tennessee Whiskey to talk about why Robert Kraft made the wrong decision to let Belichick go:

Oh how I miss you. I just want to kiss you. They just got rid of you, oh Belichick. You didn’t flatten that ball. It was Tom Brady. You didn’t spygate. You didn’t deflategate. He’s NSA. So why fire him? When it should have been Mr. Kraft. Oh Bill Belichick, as long as you cut the check (you fired the wrong man), why fire him? They called it dynasty. He got seven Super Bowls. Oh Bill Belichick. He made me the man I am. Oh Bill Belichick. Why fire him?

Bill Belichick's tenure with the Patriots comes to an end

The greatest head coach of all time will be a highly-coveted candidate now that he's free to go to another team. While it's true that the previous seasons haven't been up to his standard, he still plans to coach and there's no doubt many teams will be looking after him.

Some of the possibilities include the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers, but a recent rumor brought by Ian Rapoport from NFL Network states that he could be an option for the Dallas Cowboys in case they decide to replace Mike McCarthy after the playoffs.