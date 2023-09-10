Chanen Johnson bonds with newborn daughter on sidelines while cheering for Juwan Johnson at Saints season opener

Chanen Johnson recently gave birth to her first daughter. She and her husband, Juwan Johnson, tried to conceive many times. However, their pregnancies resulted in heartbreak. Except for this time, when they shared the happiness of welcoming their first child, whom they named J’adore.

Chanen was excited to take her daughter to Johnson's first game, which was against the Tennessee Titans at the Caesars Superdome. The social media influencer attended the game with J’adore and both of them happily cheered for the Saints tight end.

While attending the game, Chanen Johnson uploaded a video on Instagram where she showed her friends that she and her daughter were bonding. They both wore the same outfit, which was a denim jacket with stars printed on the sleeves. The caption of the post was:

"My real life twin🥹"

The couple is extremely happy with their newborn daughter and expects to bring her to more NFL matchups.

Chanen Johnson received extravagant 'push present' from husband Juwan Johnson

Chanen revealed in a video that her husband gifted her the most extravagant gift for giving birth to their daughter. The wife of the New Orleans Saints TE told her fans that Juwan Johnson bought her a dream house. The video got more than 285,000 views and instantly became viral on TikTok.

She wrote in the video:

"POV: your husband bought you a house as a push present."

The caption of the post was:

"I know what my services are worth."

Fans found the video very funny and were glad that she received the well-earned gift. Push presents have received a lot of popularity these days. They are given as a gift to a partner to mark the occasion of giving birth.