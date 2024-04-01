Juwan Johnson welcomed his first child J'Adore Blessing Johnson in July 2023. He will not have to wait long for his second.

On Saturday, the New Orleans tight end's wife Chanen took to Instagram to announce that the couple was expecting their second child. The video of the news bore the following caption:

"A miracle."

A day later, they did a photoshoot with J'Adore, with Chanen flaunting her baby bump:

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk; and Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt's wife Tavia and daughter Gracie were among those who congratulated the couple on the news.

NFL personalities react to Chanen and Juwan Johnson announcing that they will have their second child

How caring for their dogs prepared Chanen and Juwan Johnson for parenthood

It is often said that parenthood is one of the most difficult aspects of life to enter, if not the single one. But Chanen and Juwan Johnson had a way to prepare for it.

After marrying in 2020, they acquired two dogs: French bulldog Hendrix and Chihuahua/terrier cross-breed Fitzgerald. Tending to these two would provide the experience that they needed once their daughter J'Adore was born, as they told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in January:

"To be honest, it's very similar. It got us in a routine of caring for someone other than ourselves," Chanen said.

"It just gets you in a routine because when they're newborns and they're crying in the middle of the night, they need to go to the bathroom, you got to train them, you got to potty train them, and then you got to teach them morals, manners, and things like that."

Having those dogs also helped them to cope with a pair of miscarriages that they had in the same year as J'Adore's birth:

"We kept to ourselves a lot of last year and didn't really want to go out and about and socialize. It can just be tough. And having them there was really special for us. They were helpful. They were fun. They always do the quirkiest things and help us through a lot," she added.

J'Adore has already chosen whom she wants to be close to.

"Fitz is very attached to Dori, so they have their little moments, and he'll come and lick her and play with her. When she was a newborn, he would just sit there and protect her at all costs. And if someone came and walked by, he wasn't having it," Chanen said.

No due date for their second baby has been revealed so far.