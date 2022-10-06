“Do you want to hang with that mot***fu**er on a Friday night?” – Channing Crowder doubles down on Russell Wilson bashing 

It's safe to say that former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder isn't a fan of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Crowder has gone viral for making negative comments about Wilson in the last few months, and stands by his comments. In a recent interview with Mr. Jay Hill Network on YouTube, the former linebacker doubled down on his negative comments about Wilson. Crowder said that Wilson was lame and that he wouldn't hang out with him.

Here's what he said:

“The Russell Wilson thing … people took that to a different level. F**k you, I don’t care what he does [on the field], he’s lame. Do you want to hang with the motherf**ker on a Friday night? That’s what lame means!”

This isn't the first time that Crowder has commented negatively about Wilson. Back in April, he called Wilson a square and said that his wife, Ciara, is only with him because he's rich. He kept referring to Wilson as square and questioned some of his behavior.

Listen To Convos For The Culture On Spotify @ItsMicahB Yeah. Channing Crowder is the new Kevin Samuels. I hate that for him.



These toxic dudes really be holding onto their fragility. Yeah. Channing Crowder is the new Kevin Samuels. I hate that for him. These toxic dudes really be holding onto their fragility. https://t.co/gbGEsplvtt

Crowder even talked about why he wouldn't hang out with Wilson on the Convos For The Culture podcast:

“I don’t know, you know I’ve been criticized a lot. Called the man lame, called him square… They got on me about that… No I’m not taking it back!… It’s an opinion. I know dudes that I want to hang with, I grew up in Atlanta and I know guys I wanna hang with. I don’t wanna hang with Russ! ‘Cause he put mousse in his hair, he slick it sideways, he ain’t my type of dude.”

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos kick week 5 off facing the Indianapolis Colts tonight

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

If Russell Wilson hears Crowder's recent comments, he likely won't let it bother him. Wilson has a reputation for forgiveness and ignoring slights. More importantly, he is focusing on tonight's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos will host the Colts to kick off Week 5.

Denver are currently a close three-point home favorite over the Colts, who will be without Shaquille Leonard and Jonathan Taylor. The Broncos will be without Javonte Williams for the first time this season as he tore his ACL in last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A win is crucial for both teams. The Broncos sit at 2-2 and the Colts sit at 1-2-1. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Thursday Night Football.

