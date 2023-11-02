While many NFL fans think it's annoying how much coverage and attention Taylor Swift has been getting, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekelr says they should use it to their advantage.

Appearing on the Richard Sherman Podcast, Ekeler and the former NFL cornerback spoke about the NFL featuring Swift a lot. Ekeler told Sherman that the players in the league don't really care for it, but he thinks the NFL should capitalize off of the coverage.

Ekeler said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[00:08:37] "I have my mixed feelings. I feel like it's a good thing just because it's like a new splash for the media. For us, we could care less as players like it is what it is. But for media and bringing new people in, I think it's hey, use it, use it while it's there."

[00:09:25] "Maybe it's a movement. You know, we have a lot of celebrities at our games out in LA. It's time, let's start doing some collaborations with these people and start opening our audience up."

The NFL, at one point, even put a picture of Swift as their header on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "we had the best day with you," a reference to a Taylor Swift song.

Donna Kelce thinks the NFL is "thrilled" with the new viewership they're getting with the Taylor Swift effect

Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

While fans have mixed opinions on the Taylor Swift coverage from the NFL, Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, thinks that the league is thrilled with the new viewership they're getting.

Kelce told Fox News Digital:

"I would imagine that they would be thrilled with any new viewership. I mean, how could you not be? Football is essentially easy to get involved with and enjoy, and it’s exciting. The other thing, too, is that it’s just one of those things that you can dabble in to. You don’t have to be an expert in it."

Expand Tweet

She's probably right. After the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, they reeled in 27 million viewers. It was the most viewership for any Sunday night game since the Super Bowl.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Austin Ekeler, The Richard Sherman Podcast, Fox, Donna Kelce, and H/T Sportskeeda.