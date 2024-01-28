Kellen Moore has a new team to work with, and fans are fearing for one of the league's top quarterbacks.

On Saturday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Philadelphia Eagles were all but set to announce the former quarterback as their new offensive coordinator, succeeding Brian Johnson. He last held the position with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Based on his former team's 2023 performance, however, not everyone is pleased, especially when it comes to Jalen Hurts:

A quick overview of Kellen Moore's coaching career and why it could hurt Eagles

Those Kellen Moore detractors have some ammunition to feed on, as according to them, he has shown little for the youth and coaching potential he possesses, and it could harm the Philadelphia Eagles.

When the former college star first entered coaching right after his retirement, he initially began as the quarterbacks coach of his last team, the Dallas Cowboys, succeeding the late Wade Wilson. In his first and only season in that position, he was instrumental in the continued development of Dak Prescott. The Cowboys went 10-6, good for the NFC East title, but were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

The following year, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and proceeded to lead the team to a regression: 8-8 in 2019, then 6-10 in 2020. But then, in 2021, Moore experienced a breakthrough: a 12-5 record and a return to the playoffs. He would do it again in 2022, but both those appearances ended in defeat against the San Francisco 49ers after botched play-calls for game-winning drives.

After 2022-23, the Cowboys decided that he was not worth keeping. Still, he quickly rebounded to take the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers, who had just reentered the playoffs with young quarterback Justin Herbert and were looking to continue that momentum. Instead, that team regressed with Moore: dead-last in the AFC West at 5-12, coupled with Herbert suffering a season-ending finger injury.

And so the reason why Philadelphia fans do not want a Kellen Moore regime: when he takes the helm of a team's offense for the first time, it regresses. The Eagles have already seen this with the transition from Shane Steichen to Brian Johnson, and they fear that it will only worsen under Moore.