“This is what All In looks like”: Chargers fans hyped as franchise unveils $276,000,000 facility

The Los Angeles Chargers took to social media to tease their new state-of-the-art facility. With the cost of the facility nearly $276 million, it wowed the players and the coaches alike. However, the Chargers fans weren’t left behind as they shared their excitement as well.

The Chargers had originally started in Los Angeles. However, after just one season, they moved to San Diego.

In 2017, under the ownership of Dean Spanos, the Chargers moved back to their city of origin. Since their move, the franchise had been looking to build the finest facility for their players and staff.

Now that the facility is ready, the Chargers took to social media to tease it to the fans in a clip. The players, coaches, and other staff members visited their new training facility for the first time and a snippet of it was posted on X.

The fans couldn’t contain their excitement and one fan took shots at the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his 'All in' comment.

“This is what 'All In' looks like. Harbaugh walking around this new facility is making me BTFU.”

One fan understood the appeal of this facility not only for the current crop of Chargers players but for future recruitment as well.

“The new facility looks absolutely incredible. These are the types of investments that will make a difference in player performance. I also believe it will attract players to want to play for the Chargers.”

Other fans showed their appreciation for the facility named ‘The Bolt’ and its impact on the current season.

“Looks like a championship facility,” wrote one Chargers supporter.

“The Bolt is extraordinary. The Chargers’ new training facility is first class,” wrote one fan.

However, the fans weren’t satisfied with the less-than-one-minute clip posted by the Chargers. These fans want a full video tour of the facility.

“Go ahead and drop the full video,” wrote one fan.

“I know you guys have to be coming out with a full video of them touring their new home!” wrote another fan.

Details of the Chargers’ $276 million 'The Bolt' facility

Located in El Segundo, California, The Bolt is close to both the Los Angeles Airport and the SoFi Stadium. This 14-acre property contains three natural grass fields and office space. However, the Chargers do not own this property.

The Chargers received a $276 loan to build the facility and secure leasing rights of the land. Also, they are not the only pro team in El Segundo, as the city also has training facilities for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Kings.

