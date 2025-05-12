The Los Angeles Chargers revealed the numbers that the rookies will wear for the upcoming season, including those on the rookie minicamp. Jersey numbers are always a hot topic of discussion, and for Jim Harbaugh's team, the discussion has grown even bigger.

Chargers' case, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has attracted much criticism for his number choice. He took #13, which was last worn by wide receiver Keenan Allen, who represented the franchise from 2013 to 2023.

The response by fans was negative, especially as Uiagalelei signed as an undrafted free agent following a disappointing college football career:

"Nah, this crazy disrespectful," one fan said.

"This is a crime," another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Can’t even throw a football and has the fucking balls to take the number of a franchise legend, we are NOT rooting for you," another fan said.

The quarterback, a five-star recruit from the 2019 class, played for Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State throughout his college career, but never reached the expected heights. He had a 1-4 record at Florida State in 2024 and suffered a major hand injury.

Allen, on the other hand, played for 11 seasons in Los Angeles before moving to the Chicago Bears in 2024. He's currently a free agent.

Former franchise legend Shawne Merriman predicts the Chargers to win the AFC West

Shawne Merriman, who wore the franchise's colors from 2005 to 2010, thinks that this could be the year for Jim Harbaugh's team to dethrone Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. That was his prediction during a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams Show:"

“I believe they're going to win the division this year. I really feel that way. Remember, before the season started last year, nobody saw Los Angeles even being a playoff team. So if he's able to do that in one year's time, what are they going to be looking like this year? I think that the best team in the AFC West right now."

The Chargers have not won the division since they relocated to Los Angeles in 2017. Their last AFC West title happened in 2009, when they were still known as the San Diego Chargers.

