After last night's embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime, the Los Angeles Chargers have made the move to fire head coach Brandon Staley. In addition, the team fired general manager Tom Telesco.

The news doesn't come as a surprise as the Chargers looked horrible last night and suffered one of their worst losses in franchise history.

Staley gave up a 27-point lead in the wildcard playoffs last year to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Many thought he should have been fired after that game. The Chargers are now 5-9 and are in last place in the AFC West division standings.

NFL fans react to the Los Angeles Chargers firing Brandon Staley

A lot of fans were happy to see the Los Angeles Chargers finally fire Brandon Staley. Some of them think this opens the door up for Bill Belichick to become their next head coach. Others think Kellen Moore could be promoted to the head coach role while others have brought up the possibility of Jim Harbaugh taking the job

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Dean Spanos issues a public statement after firing Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco

Following the decision to fire Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco, Los Angeles Chargers' owner Dean Spanos issued a public statement following the firings.

Spanos said:

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism, and wish both of them and their great families nothing but the best. These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly - espescially when you consider the number of people they impact."

"We are clearly not where we exepect to be, however, and we need a new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they've earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today."

Many have pegged Bill Belichick to replace Brandon Staley next season as it seems lkely he and the New England Patriots will part ways at the conclusion of this season.

It's going to be a long off-season for the Chargers in 2024, and it will start by figuring out who their next head coach will be .