Chargers GM Joe Hortiz has an awkward reaction on potential Keenan Allen reunion in Los Angeles

LA Rams general manager Joe Hortiz needed to bring in wide receiver reinforcement this offseason. With the addition of Tre Harris (second round) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (fifth round) in the draft, as well as the signing of Mike Williams, Hortiz has accomplished that.

The Chargers may have enough receivers for the 2025 campaign, but there are speculations that the team is still trying to sign one or more before the season starts.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Up & Adams" show, Hortiz confirmed that LA is open to adding more receivers. However, the GM may have also suggested that the team has no interest in bringing back Keenan Allen.

Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last year after spending 11 seasons with the Chargers. They have been linked to Allen, who is now available on the open market. However, Hortiz did not indicate if LA is keen on bringing Allen back when his name was brought up on the show.

Upon hearing Kay Adams recommend Amari Cooper and Allen, Hortiz grinned and did not provide a definitive response.

If the Chargers bring in another receiver other than Allen, other free agents they could consider are Gabe Davis, Nelson Agholor and Tyler Body. Given that Quentin Johnston has been disappointing, the team has reason to search for more depth at wide receiver before the season begins.

A look at Keenan Allen's time with the Chargers before he was traded by Joe Hortiz in 2024

Keenan Allen, who was selected in the third round in 2013, was the LA Chargers' longest-tenured player until he was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024.

Allen's brilliance as a route runner allowed him to amass 904 catches, 10,530 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns over his 11 years with the team. He was selected for six Pro Bowls and exceeded 100 receptions in a single season five times. When Allen left the Chargers, he was fourth among active players in career receptions.

He finished his final season in LA with a career-high 108 catches while also adding 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

