Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh makes feelings known on Keenan Allen being voted captain after WR's return to LA

Keenan Allen reunited with Justin Herbert in Los Angeles after spending one year in Chicago. The six-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year, $8.52 million deal with the Chargers on August 5.Allen was traded to the Bears last year in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The wide receiver has returned to the franchise where he spent the first 11 years. The Chargers announced the veteran as one of the captains entering the 2025 season. Coach Jim Harbaugh shared his take on Allen getting the captaincy.&quot;On the field, it's been great right from day one,&quot; Harbaugh said. &quot;It looks professional. Justin throwing to him, him running the route, the timing. The respect he has from his teammates spoke volumes.&quot;The Chargers needed some firepower in the wide receiver room after Mike Williams bid farewell to the gridiron on July 17. They wasted no time in bringing the club legend back.Keenan Allen is set to join Ladd McConkey to form one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. Justin Herbert has a veteran weapon for the upcoming season to launch the Chargers into a deep postseason run.The Chargers will fly to São Paulo, Brazil, for their Friday night season opener against the Super Bowl runners-up, the Kansas City Chiefs.Keenan Allen gets honest about returning to Los AngelesKeenan Allen will earn only a little bit more than one-third of his last year's salary with the Chargers. He has taken $14.6 million pay cut to return to the city where it all began. The 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year feels like home after rejoining the Chargers.&quot;Just being around the colors, being around the facility, the organization, the people. Definitely feels like home.&quot; Allen said. &quot;This is more close to home, my family, what I'm used to. It was more of that feel for me.&quot;The 33-year-old believes he still has that elusiveness, quickness, knowledge of the game and ability to get open. Allen is pumped about catching Herbert's passes every week. He added that offensive coordinator Greg Roman has a similar playbook but a different terminology than the last guy he worked with.Although it's a bit different, Allen is confident that he'll be able to catch up pretty quickly. He has recorded 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns in 11 years in Los Angeles. He set the franchise single-season record with 108 receptions and also became the first player in NFL history to record an 18-catch, 215-yard game. The Chargers would hope for a similar performance from the veteran this year.