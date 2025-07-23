  • home icon
  Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh weighs in as Najee Harris lands on injury list 19 days after fireworks accident damages eye

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh weighs in as Najee Harris lands on injury list 19 days after fireworks accident damages eye

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:43 GMT
Jim Harbaugh and Najee Harris - 2025
Jim Harbaugh and Najee Harris - 2025

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has reacted to running back Najee Harris' recent eye injury.

Harris reportedly suffered a firework injury that is now threatening his availability ahead of the season. According to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Harbaugh noted that Harris is doing everything possible to heal and return to the field. The head coach added that Harris is uncertain to return for training camp, and the team is"praying for healing."

Harris signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Chargers this offseason. He moves on after 4 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the first round back in 2021. Shortly after his injury was made public, Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, downplayed it by calling it "superficial," and expected him to be cleared before the start of the season.

Chargers training camp is expected to run through August 8. They were the first team to report to training camp this offseason due to their participation in the upcoming Hall of Fame game on July 31 against the Detroit Lions.

Najee Harris, Chargers hope to challenge Kansas City for AFC West title

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn

The Chargers are hoping to build on the 2024 season's success. An 11-win season, second place in the AFC West, and a playoff appearance. Despite posting 11 wins, it wasn't enough to knock the Kansas City Chiefs from the division throne, who finished the season 15-2.

They were then defeated by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, resulting in a first-round exit. With the signing of players like Harris and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton from the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles is hoping to take things a step further in 2025.

Re-signing the likes of wide receiver Mike Williams and bolstering the secondary with additions such as Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste are moves Harbaugh and company hope can help make that goal a reality. The Chargers are gearing up for their regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5.

Opening up the season against their division rivals and the defending AFC Champions will be quite the test to kick off their 2025 campaign in Los Angeles.

