Chargers LB Denzel Perryman faces felony gun charge after being caught with non-compliant rifles in California

According to a report by TMZ, the Los Angeles Chargers star linebacker Denzel Perryman has been arrested on a felony charge of being in possession of an assault weapon. Perryman was picked up by the South LA officers on Friday.Denzel Perryman is still in custody and has a court date on Tuesday. The report further stated that the police found two AR rifles and three handguns in the trunk of Perryman's car. The NFL star was on his way to a shooting range when he got pulled over by the cops. The AR rifles were non-compliant, which is a crime in the state of California.This is not the first time Perryman has gotten in trouble for breaking the rules. Back in 2023, when he was a part of the Houston Texans, the linebacker was suspended for three games due to violating player safety rules. After he had a brutal head-to-head collision with Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, he was flagged for unnecessary roughness.However, the suspension was later lifted just after two games upon appeal. At the time of writing, the Los Angeles Chargers have yet to comment on or acknowledge Perryman's arrest.Denzel Perryman is currently in his second run with the ChargersDenzel Perryman started his NFL career when the Chargers were in San Diego. The linebacker was selected with the No. 48 pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He spent around five years with the franchise before signing a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in March 2021. However, in August 2021, Perryman was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.Perryman had a decent season with the Raiders as he recorded a franchise high of 154 tackles and earned his first and only Pro Bowl selection. After Vegas, he signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Texans. This is where he got suspended for two games, as mentioned above.In March 2024, the nine-year veteran returned to the Chargers by signing a one-year deal worth $3 million. He signed another one-year contract with LA worth $3.65 million earlier this year. It'll be interesting to see if Denzel Perryman's off-field troubles will affect his NFL career in any capacity.