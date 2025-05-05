Chargers legend makes bold prediction against Chiefs, claims Jim Harbaugh has “the best team in the AFC West”

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2025 season after a disappointing ending. After a great start to the year, with their improved defense putting the team in great shape, they were no match for the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round, losing 32-12 after four interceptions from quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Chargers overachieved in 2024 after Jim Harbaugh's arrival. However, making the leap to a contender in the AFC isn't going to be an easy task, especially as they play in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs, their division rivals, have made the Super Bowl in each of the past three seasons.
The last AFC West title for the franchise happened in 2009, when they were still known as the San Diego Chargers. However, franchise legend Shawne Merriman, during his appearance on the Up & Adams Show on Monday, voiced his belief that 2025 will be the year to break the drought:
Shawne Merriman: “I believe they're going to win the division this year. I really feel that way. Don't want to take anything away from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They always got a great team. They have a hell of a coach in Andy Reid. Remember, before the season started last year, nobody saw Los Angeles even being a playoff team. So if he's able to do that in one year's time, what are they going to be looking like this year? I think that the best team in the AFC West right now."
Los Angeles Chargers to open 2025 season playing in Brazil
Jim Harbaugh's team will travel to São Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, to start their 2025 season on September 5. This will be the second straight year where the NFL holds a Friday night game in Week 1 one day after the season's official kickoff on Thursday.
Los Angeles' opponent is still undecided. During the 2025 draft, the NFL announced its 2025 schedule release for May 14.
In 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles were hosts for the Green Bay Packers during the NFL São Paulo Game. As hosts for the 2025 contest, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will hope to do the same.
