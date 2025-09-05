  • home icon
  Chargers legend Philip Rivers drops 4-word message ahead of Week 1 game vs Chiefs in Brazil

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Sep 05, 2025 23:21 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts-Trainig Camp - Source: Imagn
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a high-profile season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night, and one of the team’s greatest icons has made his voice heard.

On Friday morning, Philip Rivers took to social media to send a short but powerful statement to fans, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“God Bless the Chargers.”
Though brief, the message carried significant weight. Rivers’ connection with the franchise remains one of the strongest in team history, and his words resonated with supporters ahead of a matchup that could set the tone for Los Angeles’ 2025 campaign.

Rivers spent 16 seasons as the Chargers’ starting quarterback, amassing over 59,000 passing yards and 397 touchdowns while becoming the heartbeat of the franchise. Known for his fiery competitiveness and trademark durability, he started 240 consecutive games during his career, earning a reputation as one of the NFL’s toughest players.

After leaving Los Angeles, Rivers spent the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts, guiding them to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth before officially retiring in January 2021.

Four years later, in July 2025, he returned to sign a ceremonial one-day contract, ensuring that he officially retired as a member of the Chargers. That final gesture solidified his legacy with the franchise, making his message before Friday’s game even more meaningful.

The Chargers enter 2025 seeking to climb out of the shadow cast by the Chiefs, who have reached seven consecutive AFC Championship Games under Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. While Kansas City remains the favorite, Los Angeles has reasons for optimism.

Justin Herbert is coming off another productive season despite a rough playoff exit, and veteran receiver Keenan Allen has returned to the roster after a one-year stint with the Chicago Bears.

Chargers look to make a statement against Kansas City

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
For Herbert and the Chargers, the matchup in Brazil represents more than an international showcase — it’s an early test against the AFC’s gold standard. Los Angeles has notched double-digit wins in back-to-back seasons but still lacks a playoff victory under Herbert. Breaking through against Mahomes would help answer lingering questions about whether this group can finally contend for the division crown.

Rivers’ words serve as a reminder of the pride and tradition attached to the franchise. While his playing days are over, his message echoes what Chargers fans are hoping to see on Friday: a resilient, motivated team capable of standing toe-to-toe with the conference’s best.

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
