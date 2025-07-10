Chargers RB Najee Harris injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion: Report

Najee Harris returned to his home state of California when he joined the Los Angeles Chargers for one year in March. However, he may have just suffered a significant setback before even taking the field.
On Thursday, the Mercury News reported that the multiple-time Pro Bowl running back and Bay Area native had been among those who were injured in an explosion during Independence Day celebrations. No further details were given at the time the report first broke out, but police did issue this statement:
"This is an unfortunate accident, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this difficult time. We ask for patience and privacy for the families as the investigation continues."
A few minutes later, agent Doug Hendrickson revealed that the injury was a "superficial" one to the eye that he insisted would not preclude Harris from playing in the upcoming season:
2025 will mark Harris' first time playing outside the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. Some days after signing with the Chargers, Harris cited head coach Jim Harbaugh's presence as a major factor in his decision:
"He's always energetic. He's always the life of the party, so he's just a good guy to be around, down to earth, and he makes you feel comfortable."
Insider foresees rookie UDFA outshining Najee Harris at Chargers
Najee Harris may face stiff competition for the starting job from not one, but two Chargers rookies.
First-rounder Omarion Hampton poses the more obvious threat, with former Jacksonville Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew putting him as the 13th best RB in the league, four spots higher than Ashton Jeanty:
"He (Hampton) should be the bell cow for this unit," says Jones-Drew. "With veteran Najee Harris in the backup role -- thanks to his patience and ability to bounce off defenders. Hampton is in the perfect situation to find early success."
According to Sports Illustrated's Matthew Schmidt, a less obvious one may come from Raheim Sanders, a UDFA out of South Carolina via Arkansas:
"There does exist a world in which Sanders could ultimately become the Chargers' top running back moving forward. His six-foot, 230-pound frame is certainly impressive. Couple that with his sneaky speed, and he may develop into a dynamic weapon on the professional level."
The Chargers will begin their preseason with the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions on July 31. Kickoff is at 8 PM ET on NBC.
