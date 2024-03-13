The Los Angeles Chargers made a move that most saw coming, releasing veteran wide receiver Mike Williams on Wednesday as their salary cap situation means players have to be moved on.

After seven seasons, Williams will be looking for a new NFL home, and after he played in just three games in 2023 due to injury, many wonder exactly what team will want him.

This has fueled speculation, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in desperate need of receiver help after Patrick Mahomes' contract restructure, have the financial means to make a move like this, which seems like a good landing spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And one fan agrees:

"He's going to the chiefs."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on where Williams could end up in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So, fans of several NFL teams feel that Mike Williams would be a good fit for their team. Now, as free agency begins, the race for his signature also starts.

Exactly what his market will be is unknown, but for a player coming off an injury-plagued season, he may not fetch a high-priced contract, which might have him in play for teams chasing a Super Bowl.

Are Mike Williams and Chiefs a good match?

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Much was made of the Chiefs' receiving unit in 2023, as drops plagued the offense all season. But despite that, Patrick Mahomes and Co. overcame those and won the Super Bowl.

With the thought that the Chiefs offense won't be as relatively bad as it was last season, many expect moves to be made. So, would Mike Williams be a good fit?

In short, yes. If he can stay healthy. In his seven years, Williams has only played a full season twice, so that will likely be on teams' minds as they entertain the idea of signing him.

But when healthy, Mike Williams has shown himself to be quite the weapon as he has two 1,000-yard seasons, and in those two seasons, had 10 and nine receiving touchdowns. So, he can make an impact.

But the big question is how he will be after his ACL injury suffered last season. Players can take a while to get back to being themselves, and whether or not the Chiefs see him as a viable option is unknown.

However, he could be a bargain and could slot in nicely in Andy Reid's offense.