Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton goes Instagram official with girlfriend Lilly Heder

A long time before Omarion Hampton got drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL draft, there had been buzz around his relationship status. The running back has finally confirmed his dating status, revealing that he is in a relationship with Lilly Heder.

On Friday, Omarion Hampton shared a joint Instagram post with Heder to officially confirm his relationship with her. The IG post featured the running back's memorable moments with Heder.

The first slide featured a solo picture of Lilly from her graduation day.

It was followed by a clip where she can be seen blowing out a candle, placed on a fruit cake inside a wine glass. The third slide featured a picture of the couple where the two can be seen sharing a side hug.

The post was captioned with a simple heart emoji.

While Hampton has now confirmed his relationship with Heder, it was she who first went public about the couple's romance. Last week, when Hampton was drafted by the Chargers as the 22nd overall pick in the 1st round, Heder paid a special tribute to the running back via an IG post.

The post featured multiple pictures of Heder with Hampton, which went long back to their early teenage days. Sharing her honest reaction to being a companion of the running back throughout his football journey, Heder wrote:

"All the moments - those little Clayton kids would be so proud of us!! Having a front row seat to watch your dreams unfold has been so fun, you deserve all the things!!! bolt up."

Omarion Hampton opened up about his excitement to play under Jim Harbaugh

Following his NFL draft, Omarion Hampton was interviewed by Chargers reporter, Omar Navarro. During one of the segments of the interview, Hampton shared his excitement about playing under head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Talking about how he "couldn't be more happy" about being guided by Harbaugh, Hampton said:

"It's been great just getting to know him and everything. We know he's going to run the ball, he's decided to run the ball and it's something he wants to do. He did it all his career, so I'm just excited to get started. With him being my head coach, I couldn't be more happy."

As we move forward to the 2025 NFL season, there will be a lot of expectations on Hampton's shoulders.

