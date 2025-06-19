Omarion Hampton's girlfriend Lilly Heder sends 3-word message as young couple buy first home

Omarion Hampton's girlfriend, Lilly Heder, shared a rare glimpse of their house on her Instagram account. Hampton was selected in the 2025 NFL draft, and soon after signing a four-year rookie contract worth around $17.77 million with the Los Angeles Chargers, the RB bought a house with his girlfriend Lilly.
On Tuesday, Heder posted a picture of the house with a caption that reads:
"Our 1st house"
The young couple got their first house in Los Angeles, California. Hampton was selected as the 22nd pick in the draft after his remarkable season at the college football level.
Omarion Hampton spent three years in college football, playing for North Carolina. During his time in college, he was selected as the First Team All-American two times and First Team All-ACC twice.
His girlfriend has been a strong supporter, and after his selection in the NFL, Heder shared a post on her Instagram account, cheering for him. She posted a few pictures with a caption:
"all the moments- those little clayton kids would be so proud of us!! having a front row seat to watch your dreams unfold has been so fun, you deserve all the things!!! bolt up"
Lilly Heder posted several pictures of Hampton from over the years. In the second slide of the post, the pair was seen posing in front of the LA Chargers poster welcoming Hampton.
Omarion Hampton's girlfriend shares glimpse of rookie premier weekend on social media
On May 22, Omarion Hampton's girlfriend Lilly Heder shared a few pictures on her Instagram, giving a rare glimpse into the RB's rookie premiere weekend.
She posted two adorable snaps of the pair, and in the caption she wrote:
"rookie premiere wknd!"
In the first snap, Lilly Heder was seen posing with the rookie NFL RB wearing a black dress. The second picture seemed to be from a party. Lilly Heder was seen in a body-fit high-slit gown, posing in front of a house with the RB. Hampton was spotted wearing a comfortable black vest and cream-grey pants.
Lilly Heder and Omarion Hampton have been together since their school days, and in 2021 even attended the prom together. They went to the University of North Carolina, and just last month, Heder completed her graduation.
