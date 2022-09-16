Chargers’ Derwin James has NFL fans buzzing after WWE-style slam on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce stands 6'5" tall and weighs 260 pounds. He is one of the biggest targets for the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is 6'2" and 216 pounds, and is one of the best safeties in the NFL. Both players collided on Thursday night as James tackled the Chiefs' tight end, preventing him from scoring.

Yet, the tackle looked more like something you'd see in the WWE as the Chargers safety picked up the 260-pound Kelce and slammed him to the turf. Three plays later, the Chiefs settled for a 19-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola.

The tackle came after a 18-yard reception by Kelce from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and James stopped him at the Chargers' three-yard line. In the end, the Chiefs picked up the win over the Chargers 27-24.

The Kansas City tight end was targeted seven times, catching five passes for 51 yards receiving. James led the Chargers with nine tackles in the loss.

Travis Kelce versus the Chargers All-Time and his NFL career

Travis Kelce

The seven-time Pro Bowler has faced the Chargers on 16 occasions in his career. In those games, he has 82 receptions for 929 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

The three-time All-Pro is entering his 10th season, all with the Chiefs. He has been one of the top tight ends in the NFL since 2014, his second season in the league.

Since 2014, Travis Kelce has the fourth-most receiving yards (9,178), and the fifth-most touchdown receptions (58). He's second to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in receptions with 717 receptions. Although James bodyslammed him, the Chiefs tight end has been bodyslamming the competition for a decade.

Let's see if he and the Chiefs can pick up their third straight win as they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week Three. Needless to say, the tight end is looking to avoid any WWE-related moves in this matchup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far