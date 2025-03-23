Chargers star reveals how Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah inspired him to take jersey no. 11

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker recently shared the inspiration behind his jersey number - a direct tribute to Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah. The 24-year-old NFL specialist is known as "Dicker the kicker."

During a March visit to Liverpool's training facilities, Dicker spoke with club media about his football fandom and professional choices. "I chose No.11 for the Chargers because of Mo Salah," Dicker told Liverpoolfc.com.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Dicker's Liverpool support began in Shanghai, China, where he grew up watching Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres. Dicker explained that his friend Tom influenced his team choice:

"His dad and brother were United fans, and his mum and him were Liverpool fans, so I had to jump on with them."

Cameron Dicker football fandom despite a busy NFL schedule

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Following Liverpool from California presents real challenges for Dicker due to the eight-hour time difference and his NFL commitments

"It's just got to be in my hotel," Dicker said about watching matches. "Probably one of those Sunday mornings in the hotel where I wake up and we have a late game in the afternoon. So I'm just sitting there watching alone, yelling."

The NFL season overlaps significantly with Premier League play:

"The hard thing during the season is watching games, just because we're playing as well. We're either travelling or in a hotel right before our game, so that's tough," he added.

Cameron Dicker recently made the most of his NFL off-season with a 12-day European tour. He attended seven football matches, including Liverpool's Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

His recent Anfield visit also allowed him to see Arne Slot's team defeat Southampton 3-1. This marked just his second time at Liverpool's home stadium after watching the Real Madrid match in February 2023.

During his visit to Kirkby Academy, Cameron Dicker conducted a kicking session to maintain his skills ahead of the Chargers' spring workouts. He also shared his journey with academy players, discussing his path through the NFL after going undrafted and facing multiple team releases.

"This is surreal," Cameron Dicker said of the experience. "We're all laughing saying that this is the craziest moment ever. We can't believe we're actually here."

His day concluded with a behind-the-scenes tour of the AXA Training Centre.

