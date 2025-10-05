Chargers vs. Commanders prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 5 feat. Deebo Samuel, Omarion Hampton, and more

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to battle Deebo Samuel's Washington Commanders in Week 5. Los Angeles is looking to get the taste of losing to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart out of their mouth. Meanwhile, the Commanders are looking to revive the 2024 vibes with Jayden Daniels.

However, with injuries affecting the Commanders, will the team defeat a hungry Chargers team? Here's a look at how the game could go.

Week 5 Chargers vs. Commanders prediction

Los Angeles will be coming into the game as the home team, which will be a big boost. The Washington Commanders will have to contend with crossing the country, doing it with multiple starters down, and expect to be ready at full force.

Los Angeles will win a tight contest. Daniels, who has struggled this season in comparison to his production a season ago, will be largely kept in check. However, the team will be able to stay relevant for all 60 minutes in the contest.

Prediction: Los Angeles 20, Washington 17

Chargers vs. Commanders Week 5 fantasy outlook

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston has been a force in 2025 in fantasy football. The second-string tight end has raised questions about whether he has challenged Ladd McConkey. As such, there is no reason to question starting him. Johnston has scored a touchdown in all but one game this season. The game should be close, which would keep Johnston relevant all game long.

Deebo Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

Deebo Samuel will get a chance to show whether he can lead a wide receiver room. Terry McLaurin is out as well as third-string receiver Noah Brown, leaving Samuel on an island. McLaurin is dealing with a quadriceps injury and Brown is working through a groin/knee injury, per the Washington Commanders injury report.

Samuel was recently on the injury report as well, but appears to have healed. Expect Samuel to get the full force of the Chargers defense, which will impact his ceiling in what could still be a quality output.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton saw his biggest game of his young career against the New York Giants. It appears that Jim Harbaugh is ready to feature the back, which makes him a must-start against the Washington Commanders. Los Angeles has a balanced offense, which will keep the Commanders from loading the box. Hampton works as an RB2 with RB1 upside.

With the game likely to remain competitive throughout, the running back should see steady work, but likely won't receive as many carries as he would if Los Angeles were to blow out the Commanders.

