  Chargers WR Keenan Allen takes "quick trip" to Vegas with wife Ciandra before first game back with LA

Chargers WR Keenan Allen takes "quick trip" to Vegas with wife Ciandra before first game back with LA

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 02, 2025 17:45 GMT
Chargers WR Keenan Allen takes "quick trip" to Vegas with wife Ciandra before first game back with LA.
Chargers WR Keenan Allen takes "quick trip" to Vegas with wife Ciandra before first game back with LA. Credit: Ciandra, Instagram

Just before the NFL season starts, Keenan Allen took a short trip to Las Vegas with his wife, Ciandra, who shared photos from their getaway on Instagram, featuring romantic dinners, bright city lights and fun moments with friends.

One picture showed her posing in front of the Bellagio fountains, wearing a chic, patterned dress and carrying a tan handbag. Another had the couple leaning close under glowing Vegas signs. The pair also carved out time for friends, who were present in one of the 15 photos.

"quick trip before the official szn," she captioned.
This break came at an important time for Allen. After playing 11 seasons with the Chargers, he re-signed a one-year, $8.52 million deal. With over 10,500 receiving yards and 900 catches, he brings experience to a young group of receivers, including Ladd McConkey and Tre’ Harris.

Now, the focus shifts to São Paulo, Brazil, where the Chargers will face Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs on Friday. It is the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil. The Chargers are hoping to end their seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs.

Before posting vacation pictures, Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra shared a special message to the wide receiver on Instagram.

"Home in August. 💙 Szn 13 for no. 13," share wrote.

Alongside, Ciandra shared a family picture with their children.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @ciandramonique)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ciandramonique)

Looking back, 10 days before the Chargers were eliminated from the playoffs on January 11, 2024, after losing to the Houston Texans in the wildcard round, 32-12, Mrs. Allen had a message for the team.

On Instagram, she wrote:

"2024 was a T I M E. Forever blessed and thankful for our friends turned family that we share memories with and that have came out and shown support on & off szn & thankful to the new friendships we created this season in Chicago."

Keenan Allen and his wife Ciandra went to Turks and Caicos in the offseason

In the offseason, Keenan Allen and his wife Ciandra took a trip to Turks and Caicos Islands to spend quality time. On August 7, she shared photos on her Instagram Story, writing:

“A little ‘better late than never’ off-season travel dump because our season has now started 🤗 & counting down again to next off-season & new places to travel to.”

Keenan Allen met Ciandra Monique in 2010, and soon they started dating. He proposed on her birthday on May 26, 2017. They got married on June 18, 2022, in San Clemente, California. They share four children: Kamari (born in 2015), Kaliyah (2018), Kadu (2019) and Ka’oir (2021).

Edited by Krutik Jain
