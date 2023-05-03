TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston's dreams came true when the Los Angeles Chargers drafted him with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnston was the second wide receiver taken, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba was selected with the pick right before him by the Seattle Seahawks.

Upon being drafted by the Chargers, Johnston was emotional like most prospects when they heard their names drafted.

Johnston let the emotions out and then delivered a heartwarming message to his mother, Sherry, saying that she's never going to work again.

Johnston said:

"You can get prepared for a moment so much but you can actually like I mean, you never been there so and then like, once you're there, it's a completely different feeling. I wasn't expecting to have the emotions that I had but it was a great feeling.

"I just want to give a big shout out to my mom. She's gonna be putting her two weeks notice in today. She can retire. I don't want you working another day."

“I don’t want you working another day.”

Who are Quentin Johnstons’ parents Carl and Sherry Johnston

Quentin Johnston and his family

Johnston was born on Sept. 6, 2001. His parents are Carl and Sherry Johnston. Both Carl and Sherry have served in the military. They currently reside in Temple, Texas, where Quentin was born.

When TCU advanced to the national championship game, his parents spoke with KCENTV about what it meant to see their son's success.

What Quentin Johnston brings to the table for the Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston during Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

Johnston has become the newest target in the Los Angeles Chargers' offense.

He's listed as 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds and possesses a good NFL size for a WR1. He recorded a career-high 1,069 receiving yards and 60 receptions while scoring six touchdowns in his final season at TCU. He's a good deep ball wide out as he has a good frame and is a physical receiver.

He'll join a wide receiver room featuring Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Johnston could have a big year as he should have many oppurtunites with defenses focusing their attention on Allen and Williams.

Johnston was one of four WRs taken in the first round as they were all taken in a row from picks 20 to 24.

Will Quentin Johnston become a top wide receiver in the NFL?

