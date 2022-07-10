“You’re too cheap” - Charles Barkley takes umbrage with Aaron Rodgers’ hairstyle

Aaron Rodgers is known for being one of the most accurate passers in the NFL. His ability to read defenses, make adjustments and find a free man has been a hallmark of his Hall of Fame-bound career. But Rodgers has a lot of critics. People take umbrage with everything he does or says and sometimes it's unclear as to why. One NBA Hall of Famer recently found himself taking shots at the Green Bay Packers quarterback in just this kind of fashion.

Charles Barkley went on the NFL Total Access show to discuss the Packers quarterback and how he isn't a big fan of his haircut, saying that he’s too cheap:

“Well listen, a man bun is not a thing. Just because you're too cheap to cut your hair. You can't make it a style. I told him I could take him down to Fantastic Sam or one of those places, but a man bun is not a thing. Just because you're too cheap to get a haircut, you can't make it a style.”

NFL Total Access @NFLTotalAccess



Charles Barkley has some thoughts on "Listen, a man bun is not a thing, just cause you're too cheap to get a haircut, you can't make it a style"Charles Barkley has some thoughts on @AaronRodgers12 look right now "Listen, a man bun is not a thing, just cause you're too cheap to get a haircut, you can't make it a style" Charles Barkley has some thoughts on @AaronRodgers12 look right now 😂😂 https://t.co/jTWqbjEM9K

The current TNT NBA analyst made a bet with the four-time NFL MVP during last month’s golf event The Match. They bet that if Barkley places above Rodgers at this year’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, he’ll get to cut the quarterback's hair.

However, if Aaron Rodgers finishes higher on the leaderboard, then the legendary NBA player will give $25K to the quarterback’s chosen charity. That charity is the North Valley Community Foundation.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Rodgers’s man bun is on the line in a golf bet with Charles Barkley trib.al/X07F3BN Aaron Rodgers’s man bun is on the line in a golf bet with Charles Barkley trib.al/X07F3BN

To be clear, this bet simply didn’t come from outside left field. Barkley has previously made it clear that he’s not a fan of Rodgers' man bun, which he showed at the start of last season.

Barkley urged the quarterback to cut his hair, but knows that Aaron Rodgers is a much better golfer than him. He would be happy to give that $25K donation to his charity of choice in the event of a loss:

“Just because you’re too cheap to cut your hair, you can’t make it a style. Man, here’s $25. Go down to Fantastic Sam’s and get that thing cut off the back of your head. Just because you don't cut your hair, that’s not a style. Aaron’s a much better golfer than me, but I’ll be happy to give a donation to his charity.”

Aaron Rodgers and the North Valley Community Foundation

The Packers QB at Capital One's The Match VI

The quarterback has partnered with the North Valley Community Foundation to establish the Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund. This fund will help deal with their community's long-term recovery demands.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is a native of Chico, California, which is where the foundation is located. We’ll see if the 38-year-old and his charity will get $25K to continue the amazing work that he and the foundation do for their community.

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for the 2022 NFL season, which promises to be an intriguing one. Though the Packers are preparing for a Super Bowl challenge, they must first retain the NFC North division. They have won it for three consecutive campaigns and eight out of the last 11, but there is a feeling they may finally be on the decline.

Following Davante Adams' trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, the other NFC North teams feel the balance of power is shifting. Replacing a player like Adams will be no easy feat and the Packers' new receivers will have to step up to the task. They selected Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in this year's draft and picked up former Baltimore Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins.

It's now only two months before the season kicks off. It won't be long before we see if Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers can mount a Super Bowl challenge in 2022.

